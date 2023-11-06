Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

