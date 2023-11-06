Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

