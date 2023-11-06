Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

