Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

