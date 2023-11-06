Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

