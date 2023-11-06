Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.