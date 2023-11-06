Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 212 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Centene were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1,138.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 222,268 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 400.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Centene by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

