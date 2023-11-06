Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $32.97 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

