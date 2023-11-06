Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $208,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Celanese were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

CE opened at $120.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

