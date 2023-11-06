Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $244.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

