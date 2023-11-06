Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tesla were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $223.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.31. The stock has a market cap of $711.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.