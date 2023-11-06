Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,221 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.2 %

WBD stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.