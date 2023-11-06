Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 182 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NYSE:BG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

