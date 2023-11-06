Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.05 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

