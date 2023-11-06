Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 588,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

