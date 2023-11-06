Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.