Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 175,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 417.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.