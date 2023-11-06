DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in DoorDash by 35.8% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. 1,921,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,659. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,023.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,465 shares of company stock worth $80,595,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.