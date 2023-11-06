DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $45.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.