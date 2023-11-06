e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 3.7%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.87 and last traded at $99.71. 321,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,134,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,981 shares of company stock valued at $12,323,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 228.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 147.0% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.