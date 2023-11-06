Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 304,692 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,692 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Popular worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 47.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 2.3 %

Popular stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.