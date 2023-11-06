Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 58,412 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $82,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

