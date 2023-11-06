Earnest Partners LLC Buys 3,707 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $68,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 30.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 22.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

