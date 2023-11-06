Earnest Partners LLC Buys 494,936 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,936 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $34,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

