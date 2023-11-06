Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 408,921 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.49% of Methode Electronics worth $56,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $867.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MEI

Insider Activity

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.