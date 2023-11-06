Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,063 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.89% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $82,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

