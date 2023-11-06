Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $69,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $50.40 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

