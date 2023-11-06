Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

