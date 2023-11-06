Earnest Partners LLC Has $54.78 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Boston Properties worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

