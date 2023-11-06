Earnest Partners LLC Has $76.54 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 494,976 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 6.45% of Heartland Financial USA worth $76,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.9 %

HTLF opened at $29.70 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

