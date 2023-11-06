Earnest Partners LLC Has $92.73 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $92,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of CHKP opened at $136.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

