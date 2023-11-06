Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.97% of Stericycle worth $84,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -844.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

