Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $68,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $107.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

