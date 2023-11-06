Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $80,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.17%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

