Earnest Partners LLC Sells 193,885 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,885 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.99% of Trustmark worth $77,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.