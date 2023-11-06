Earnest Partners LLC Sells 231,447 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,531,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231,447 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $74,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.