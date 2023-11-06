Earnest Partners LLC Sells 45,674 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,674 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Americold Realty Trust worth $43,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

