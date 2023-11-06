EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 129379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

