Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.70. 220,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

