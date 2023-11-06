Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Earnings History for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

