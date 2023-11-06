Edward J. Ludwig Acquires 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

