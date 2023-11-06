Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 25%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 542,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 154,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 118.36%.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

