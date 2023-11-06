eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.67. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHTH

Insider Transactions at eHealth

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.