Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE V traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $243.75. 559,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,307. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $453.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.