Element Wealth LLC Buys 243 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.01. 132,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,072. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

