Element Wealth LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $187.96. 217,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

