Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.9 %

LLY stock traded up $16.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

