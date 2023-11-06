Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $590.70. 1,464,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,261. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.06 and a 200-day moving average of $495.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

