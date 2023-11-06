Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $24.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $591.91. 1,151,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,638. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $561.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

