Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 5.7%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 19,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 65,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.35.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

